Alan Duncan Image Credit: Reuters

London: Ex-foreign office minister Alan Duncan quit his post on Monday to try to force an emergency vote testing parliament’s confidence in a new Conservative prime minister but the speaker John Bercow turned down the request, the BBC reported.

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is set to name a new leader on Tuesday who will become prime minister and replace Theresa May. Former foreign minister Boris Johnson is expected to win the leadership contest.

“Alan Duncan tells @BBCNews he quit govt so he could push for an emergency vote tomorrow, after the next PM [prime minister] is announced, to test if they can hold a majority,” BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter on Monday.