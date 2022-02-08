Moscow: French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday as he pushed a plan to de-escalate the “extreme tension” between Russia and NATO over potential Ukrainian membership in the alliance and pave the way for talks on a new security deal for Europe and Russia.

Macron said it would take time to find a diplomatic solution, but he expressed cautious optimism that a path toward de-escalation could be found.

“No one is naive,” he said in a joint news conference with Zelensky after the talks. “I don’t think we can settle this crisis with a few hours of discussion.”

But he expressed his belief that there are “specific, practical solutions that will allow us to move forward,” although he offered no details.

As Russia rejects Nato’s expansion and amps up tensions with a massive military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, Macron is seeking an ambitious new path to meet the security needs of Europe, Russia, Ukraine and other states while trying to establish dialogue to build trust and find compromises.

“In the coming days, months we need to do everything necessary together, in order that we, with the help of new mechanisms that guarantee security, would be able to provide guarantees and receive . . . a significant de-escalation and a significant strengthening of security,” Macron said.

5 hours of talks with Putin

Macron’s five hours of talks Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin did not defuse the crisis, but French officials told journalists there was hope for a structured dialogue with Russia on collective security, and they portrayed Putin as willing to discuss de-escalation.

Macron said the only way to stabilise the region was to end an eight-year war between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, through a stalled 2015 peace deal known as the Minsk agreement.

Putin has accused Ukraine of failing to implement the deal, while Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have warned that implementing it on Russia’s terms would create protests and could destabilize the country.

Macron said both sides need to implement the deal and that Putin and Zelensky both agreed to continue doing so. He said a new meeting of political advisers on the Minsk peace process would take place in Berlin on Thursday, including representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.

Zelensky said it was the first time a French president had visited his country in 24 years, and he described the talks “substantive and very productive.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that de-escalation of the crisis was “urgently needed, because tension is growing day by day.” But he complained that the United States and NATO continue to brush off Russia’s security demands.

In Washington, President Joe Biden upped the ante following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, declaring that the Nord Stream 2 project designed to send gas from Russia to Germany would be abandoned if Moscow again sends forces into Ukraine.

Scholz is set to travel to Kyiv on February 14 and to Moscow a day later.