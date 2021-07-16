People use rubber rafts in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium. Image Credit: AP

Highlights Death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose above 90 on Friday.

Family, friends were unable to track down their loved ones as mobile phone networks collapse in flood-stricken regions.

Strong rains caused rivers to burst their banks and overloaded sewage systems, sending water surging through towns in Germany.

Fast moving torrents of water inundated entire towns and villages in western and southern Germany.

Berlin/Brussels: The death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose to at least 93 on Friday, as the search continued for hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.

'Summer deluge'

In neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 30, but warned that the figure could rise further. Some 1,300 people were still reported missing, though authorities said efforts to contact them could be hampered by disrupted roads and phone connections.

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll has risen to 12, with 5 people still missing, local authorities and media report early Friday. The flooding is Germany's worst mass loss of life in years as devastating floods swept across a swath of western Europe, engulfing whole villages in raging muddy brown waters, overturning cars after a summer deluge at levels not seen in some areas for a century.

1,300 'missing'

Around 1,300 people were missing in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, the district government said on Facebook. Mobile phone networks have collapsed in some of the flood-stricken regions, which means that family and friends were unable to track down their loved ones.

Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

On Friday morning, houses collapsed in Erftstadt near Cologne, and rescue crews were struggling to help residents who had returned to their houses despite the warnings, the Cologne district government said on Facebook.

The village square flooded after torrential rain is seen in Stansstad, Switzerland. Image Credit: Reuters People use rubber rafts in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium. Image Credit: AP A view of a flooded street in the Belgian city of Verviers, near Liege, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe. Image Credit: AFP An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands. Image Credit: Reuters A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany. Image Credit: AP Damaged caravans are parked at Camping Hatenboer after the floodings from the Maas river in Roermond. Image Credit: AFP A destroyed caravan and other debris lie next to a railway track in Altenahr, Germany. Image Credit: AP Residents take a break next to damaged pieces of furniture after the floods in a street in the town of Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany. Image Credit: AFP A resident stands in front of a restaurant in a street following heavy rains and floods in Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany, on July 15, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

It said many people were still in the houses and several were missing. A gas leak was further hampering rescue workers as they tried to reach stranded people by boat.

Deep sympathy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed deep sympathy Thursday for victims of the flooding that has left at least 59 dead in Germany and Belgium.

Speaking at the White House during a trip to Washington, she called it a day “characterized by fear, by despair, by suffering, and hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with catastrophe.”

“My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing,” she said.