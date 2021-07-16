A resident stands in front of a restaurant in a street following heavy rains and floods in Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany, on July 15, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Highlights Family, friends were unable to track down their loved ones as mobile phone networks collapse in flood-stricken regions.

Strong rains caused rivers to burst their banks and overloaded sewage systems, sending water surging through towns in Germany.

Fast moving torrents of water inundated entire towns and villages in western and southern Germany.

SCHULD, Germany: The number of people who lost their lives in the heavy floods in the western part of Germany increased to at least 92 on Friday, according to German broadcaster ARD, in what is Germany's worst mass loss of life in years.

Around 1,300 people were missing in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, the district government said on Facebook. Mobile phone networks have collapsed in some of the flood-stricken regions, which means that family and friends were unable to track down their loved ones.

Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

On Friday morning, houses collapsed in Erftstadt near Cologne, and rescue crews were struggling to help residents who had returned to their houses despite the warnings, the Cologne district government said on Facebook.

It said many people were still in the houses and several were missing. A gas leak was further hampering rescue workers as they tried to reach stranded people by boat.

Deep sympathy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed deep sympathy Thursday for victims of the flooding that has left at least 59 dead in Germany and Belgium.

Speaking at the White House during a trip to Washington, she called it a day “characterized by fear, by despair, by suffering, and hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with catastrophe.”

“My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing,” she said.