Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (2nd R) and a pro-Brexit supporter clash outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 25, 2019. Accused of presiding over an unprecedented national humiliation in her chaotic handling of Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May has all but lost control of her party and her government. Image Credit: AFP

BRUSSELS: The no-deal contingency measures include:

NORTHERN IRELAND: An EU financial aid programme in Northern Ireland meant to support the peace process would continue until the end of 2020, the current EU long-term budget. After 2020, money for the scheme would have to be agreed by all 27 countries remaining in the EU.

THE EU BUDGET (IN THE PROCESS OF FINAL ADOPTION): The EU could continue making payments in 2019 to British beneficiaries for contracts signed and decisions made before March 30, 2019 if net contributor Britain honours its obligations and accepts audits and controls.

FISHING RIGHTS AND COMPENSATION: The EU would continue to compensate fishermen and operators from EU members states under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund for temporary breaks in fishing. The EU could grant British ships access to EU waters until the end of 2019 if Britain does the same for EU ships in UK waters.

FINANCIAL SERVICES: The EU will allow temporary, limited measures to ensure no immediate disruption in the central clearing of derivatives, central depositaries services for EU operators currently using UK operators, and for facilitating novation, for a fixed period of 12 months, of certain over-the-counter derivatives contracts, where a contract is transferred from a UK to an EU27 counterparty.

AIR TRANSPORT AND SAFETY: The EU will ensure basic air connectivity to avoid full interruption of air traffic between the EU and Britain.

ROAD TRANSPORT: The EU will allow British road transport firms basic access to the EU for a “limited period of time” if Britain does the same for EU truck companies and operators.

RAIL TRANSPORT: The EU will ensure the validity of safety authorisations for certain parts of British rail infrastructure for three months to allow long-term solutions in line with EU law to be put in place. This is, in particular, related to the Channel Tunnel and will be conditional on Britain maintaining safety standards identical to EU requirements.

SHIP INSPECTIONS: The EU will start ship inspections to ensure legal certainty and secure business continuity in shipping.

MARITIME LINKS: The EU will add new maritime links between Ireland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands to the core network and add that as a new funding priority to the EU budget. It will adapt transport infrastructure for security and external border check purposes.

CLIMATE POLICY: The EU will ensure the smooth functioning and the environmental integrity of the Emissions Trading System.

ERASMUS+ PROGRAMME: British and EU students and trainees who started their Erasmus+ programme either in Britain or in the EU before Britain’s withdrawal can complete their studies and continue to receive funding.

SOCIAL SECURITY: The EU will honour the entitlement to social security benefits accrued by EU citizens who have been working in Britain before Brexit and British citizens working in the EU.

VISA RECIPROCITY: The EU will not require visas from Britons for travel to the EU if Britain does the same for EU citizens entering the UK.