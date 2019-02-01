In particular, it stated: “Gibraltar is a colony of the British Crown. There is a controversy between Spain and the United Kingdom concerning the sovereignty over Gibraltar.” Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman insisted Gibraltar was not a “colony”. The port at the mouth of the Mediterranean, ceded to Britain by Spain in 1713 after a war, was a “crown colony” when Britain joined the European bloc in 1973 but London reclassified it as a “British overseas territory” in 2002.