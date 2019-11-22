Appeals court said it was a political issue and therefore not one for a judge to deal with

Dutch Minister of Justice and Security, Ferdinand Grapperhaus (R) delivers remarks to the media after the return of two Dutch Daesh women from Syria to The Netherlands in The Hague, The Netherlands, on November 20, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

THE HAGUE: The Dutch appeals court on Friday overturned a ruling saying the government must help repatriate the children of women who joined the Daesh group in Syria.

Twenty-three Daesh wives had launched a lawsuit earlier this month demanding the Netherlands return them and their 56 children from detention camps.

A district court in The Hague ruled in their favour on November 11, ordering the government to "actively" aid the children, but not the mothers.

But the appeals court said it was a political issue and therefore not one for a judge to deal with.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte hailed the judgment, saying it was "strange that a court intervened in foreign policy."

"They should be tried in the region, that is my viewpoint. I didn't send these children to Syria, it was their parents who made such a ridiculous decision," he told reporters.

Turkey began deporting foreign militants earlier this month and has criticised Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

On Friday two Dutch Daesh women who were deported from Turkey were due to appear in court in the port city of Rotterdam.