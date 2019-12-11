Denmark was last hit by militant attacks in 2015 when the Great Synagogue was targeted

Copenhagen: Danish police said Wednesday they had arrested 20 people suspected of planning "attacks".

The suspects had tried to acquire weapons and explosive devices, police said.

"Police searched 20 addresses and arrested 20 people", Copenhagen police chief Jorgen Bergen Skov said at a press conference.

He did not specify the target of the possible attack but said police had arrested all the suspects it had on its radar.

"They are people who have both the intent and ability to commit a terrorist attack," Bergen Skov said.

The suspects will be brought before a judge on Thursday for closed-door hearings.

