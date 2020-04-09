London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday left intensive care, where he had spent the three previous days for treatment against coronavirus, his Downing Street office said.
"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," said the statement.
Johnson, 55, announced he was isolating with coronavirus on March 27, and was admitted to St. Thomas's hospital in London on April 5 after struggling to shake off the symptoms. He was moved to intensive care the following evening when his condition worsened, and was given oxygen but not put on a ventilator.
The U.K. has no formal chain of command if a prime minister is incapacitated, but Johnson had nominated Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him in his absence.