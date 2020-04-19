Healthcare workers tranfert a woman on a stretcher from an ambulance to La Fe hospital in Valencia, Spain on April 19. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: At least 161,330 people have died from the new coronavirus around the world, almost two thirds of them in Europe, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University and other sources.

A total of 161,330 fatalities have been registered out of 2,334,293 cases. These include 101,398 deaths and 1,151,820 infections in Europe, the continent hardest hit by the virus.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 39,090 with 735,287 infections. At least 66,819 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most-affected country with 23,227 deaths and 175,925 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 20,453 fatalities and 195,944 confirmed infections, France with 19,323 deaths and 151,793 infections and Britain with 15,464 deaths and 114,217 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,735 cases.