London: Doing the shopping can often feel like a real trek, and no wonder.

The average Briton covers 36,667km travelling to and from the supermarket and traipsing around the aisles over the course of their lifetime, a study claims.

That is almost the equivalent of a trip around the globe.

The study, by UK supermarket Sainsbury's, claims that we spend an average of 1,539 hours — 64 days — of our life walking around supermarkets. It also revealed that one in 20 Britons spends up to 30 minutes looking for deals on price comparison websites before heading to their chosen supermarket.