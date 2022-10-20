London: British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.
Truss announced elections for successor will be by the end of next week.
Truss said in her statement, "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.'' Just a day earlier she had vowed to stay in power, saying she was "a fighter and not a quitter.''