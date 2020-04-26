LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office confirmed on Saturday.
Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at his country residence after spending three nights in intensive care earlier in April.
He earlier thanked doctors for saving his life during his week-long hospitalisation for COVID-19 treatment that has left him too weakened to resume immediate leadership of the government.
During his recovery period, Johnson stayed at his official country residence, Chequers.
In his absence, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputizing, while emphasizing that decisions are being made by the Cabinet as a whole.