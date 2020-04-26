Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus after spending 3 nights in ICU

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Health Minister Matt Hancock visiting Bassetlaw District General Hospital on their General Election campaign in Worksop, England in November 2019. Matt Hancock has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Friday March 27, 2020, the same day as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confirmed to have COVID-19. Image Credit: AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office confirmed on Saturday.

Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at his country residence after spending three nights in intensive care earlier in April.

He earlier thanked doctors for saving his life during his week-long hospitalisation for COVID-19 treatment that has left him too weakened to resume immediate leadership of the government.

During his recovery period, Johnson stayed at his official country residence, Chequers.