London: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, an official has announced.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," British PM said in a video tweet.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.," he added.

Johnson is continuing to lead the UK government’s response to coronavirus, Reuters said, quoting officials.

Just the previous day, Britain had recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time on Thursday, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dying.