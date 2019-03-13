British MPs have voted to rule out leaving the EU without a deal in any scenario.
The vote passed by 312 to 308 in the House of Parliament on Wednesday.
The vote follows MPs’ rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May’s revised deal on Tuesday.
