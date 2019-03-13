Anti-Brexit, remain in the European Union supporters hold an EU and British union flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Image Credit: AP

British MPs have voted to rule out leaving the EU without a deal in any scenario.

The vote passed by 312 to 308 in the House of Parliament on Wednesday.

The vote follows MPs’ rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May’s revised deal on Tuesday.

