If the United Kingdom does indeed leave the European Union on Brexit day with or without a deal, then Clones becomes an isolated outpost of the Republic of Ireland surrounded almost entirely by territory that’s outside the EU. Driving to Clones on the N54 will entail leaving the EU and going into the UK, where the road is known as the A3, leaving the UK and crossing back into the Republic, driving a few more kilometres, then crossing back into the UK, driving some more, and crossing back into the UK.