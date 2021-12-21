The new Omicron variant is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US

People line up to get tested for COVID-19 outside at a firehouse in Washington, DC on December 20, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday season with COVID-19 as families and friends begin to gather while the new Omicron variant quickly spreads. The variant took only a few weeks to live up to dire predictions about how hugely contagious it is.

Key developments from around the world:

South Africa cases drop

South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified, saw daily coronavirus infections drop 44 per cent to the lowest in two weeks. Daily hospital admissions and deaths rose.

Thailand halts quarantine-free entry

Thailand is suspending its quarantine-free entry program until January 4 amid rising imported cases of the new virus strain.

The tourism-dependent country waived the requirement for more than 60 jurisdictions last month provided travelers were fully vaccinated and had negative tests for the virus both before and immediately after arrival in the country.

Biden to offer 500 million at-home tests

Joe Biden plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the omicron variant. The Joe Biden administration’s response is based on three principles: more hospital resources, more testing and more vaccines.

The federal government will mobilise 1,000 doctors, nurses and military medical personnel to be deployed across the country as needed in January and February. The government is also preparing emergency transport and equipment, including protective gear and respirators, for hospitals that may need them. Biden’s administration will also take action in an area where it has been heavily criticised — COVID screening — by purchasing 500 million at-home rapid tests. The COVID tests will be delivered free of charge to Americans who request them via a dedicated website, starting in January. The government is also promising to open new vaccination centers.

France, Germany push back on lockdown

France sees no need for a lockdown or more COVID restrictions at the moment even as countries like the Netherlands preemptively put more curbs in place, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. He said limits have been announced on gatherings during Christmas and New Year's celebrations, and the government will monitor the situation.

In Germany, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann struck a similar tone. He said the country can currently do without a strict lockdown, and is relying on accelerating booster shots and limiting social contact. "The situation remains serious, I don't want to pretend otherwise, but the infection numbers are clearly falling," Buschmann said on Deutschlandfunk radio.

Clusters at Hotels in Taiwan

Local governments aim to complete comprehensive checks on quarantine hotels by Jan. 3 with a focus on air-conditioners, after two cluster infections were found at quarantine hotels recently, according to a statement from Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.

The government will establish detection and response mechanism for suspected cluster infection at quarantine hotels. Seven imported cases of COVID-19 were reclassified as local cases earlier due to infections at quarantine hotels.

Spain adds restrictions

Spain's Catalonia regional government on Monday night announced restrictions to stem the spread of omicron, including limiting the size of meetings to 10 people.

The rules, to be in force for an initial 15 days, also include limiting interior restaurant capacity to 50%, and 70% for stores, gyms and cultural spaces. It also plans a curfew from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. The restrictions will take effect from Friday.

Omicron now dominant variant in US

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the main coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 per cent of new cases over the past week for which data is available, health authorities reported Monday.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported the spike for the week ending on Saturday. Over the same time period in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Omicron accounted for 96.3 per cent of new cases.

Singapore's Omicron cluster

Singapore reported its first suspected local Omicron cluster, a group of three COVID-19 infections traced to a gym, the health ministry said in a statement late Monday.

The potential within the community is likely to prompt further concerns about new reversals in the city-state's reopening as its worst virus surge yet subsides. Singapore maintains vaccinated travel lanes with several countries where Omicron has spread rapidly, including the US and Europe's largest travel hubs.

The city-state also announced that bookings for vaccination appointments for kids age 11 and under will start tomorrow.

New Zealand delays border reopening

New Zealand is pushing back the phased reopening of its border until the end of February due to the threat of the Omicron variant.

"Waiting till the end of February will increase New Zealand's overall protection and slow Omicron's eventual spread," COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Tuesday in Wellington.

Previously, the government said vaccinated New Zealand citizens could return from Australia without undergoing managed isolation from Jan. 17. Hipkins said the rapid spread of Omicron, particularly in Australia, has forced a rethink.

Australia won't lockdown

Australia's Prime Minister reiterated that the country is not going back to lockdowns despite surging case numbers, instead calling for individuals to take personal responsibility for their health by getting vaccinated and taking precautions like wearing a mask.

"We're not going back to lock downs. We're not going back to shutting down peoples' lives," Scott Morrison told reporters Tuesday. "We're going forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility."

The country's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 3,057 new cases on Tuesday, with 284 people in hospital and 39 in intensive care. In the second-biggest state, Victoria, cases remained relatively steady at 1,245, with 329 people hospitalized and 73 active ICU cases.

London cancels celebration

London Mayor Sadiq Khan canceled the New Year's Eve celebration in Trafalgar Square, which was set to welcome 6,500 people, due to a surge of Omicron infections. He urged residents to instead to stay at home and watch a live broadcast planned for the night.

"With infections of COVID-19 at record levels across our city and the UK, I'm determined to work closely with partners in our city to do everything we possibly can to slow the spread of the new variant," Khan said in a statement.

Thailand mulls stricter entry rules

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has called an urgent meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration this afternoon to discuss a proposal to cancel quarantine-free entries amid climbing Omicron variant infections.

A jump in imported Omicron cases has cast doubt on the nation's program for vaccinated tourists from more than 60 jurisdictions.

A suspension or cancellation of the quarantine-free entry would threaten the nascent recovery of tourism-reliant Thailand, where the government forecasts as many as 15 million tourists in 2022 can provide revenues of up to 1.8 trillion baht ($53.8 billion).

China's outbreak creeps higher

China's local COVID-19 outbreak is growing, with the epicenter now in the central city of Xi'An, which had 42 cases on Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission. Only eight cases were found in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, which had previously detected over 300 cases.

With the winter Olympics about two months away, Beijing has temporarily suspended road passenger transportation to the city for people who traveled from cities or counties with one or more cases within 14 days, a transport ministry official said at a press conference on Monday.

Indonesia mulls tougher quarantine

Indonesia could further extend the mandatory quarantine period to 14 days for incoming foreign travelers to stem the spread of the contagious Omicron strain in the country.

The period is currently set at 10 days, which was already extended from the initial seven days earlier this month.

The government is preparing a new quarantine facility to accommodate the longer quarantine and widening its travel ban to foreigners coming from the UK, Denmark and Norway.

Quebec closes schools

Quebec is closing schools, gyms and bars and making work-from-home arrangements mandatory to stem a wave of coronavirus infections that has reached record levels.