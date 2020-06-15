Old weapons, new enemy: data on "repurposed" drugs piling up against coronavirus

Highlights Arsenal of existing drugs "repurposed" to fight coronavirus grows

Studies prove therapies and drugs effective against COVID-19

Knowledge about efficacy of such drugs increasing

This strategy is seen as practical a stop-gap measure against the deadly virus

Clinicians working on numerous trials on repurposed drugs across the world

Dubai: It's not immediately known if these old drugs would work with a knock-out effect on a new target — COVID-19. But drug "repurposing" — teaching old drugs new tricks — means those therapies are already available, with a good safety profile and can be used immediately.

And while the knowledge gap in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 remains wide, numerous clinicians are conducting drug repurposing experiments aided by big data and heightened scientific collaborations.

It's still a sort of hit-or-miss, one-by-one exploration against the recently-emerged pathogen. Moreover, two hurdles stand in the way: (1) The cost and (2) availability of these experimental drugs. Trials are only possible if the drugs under investigation are within reach by clinicians.

First line of defence

Since no safe and effective shot has been officially declared winner among the “candidate vaccines” so far, drug repurposing is one line of defence worth investigating.

Authorities had been quick to react, through emergency-use authorisations (EUAs), allowing many pharmacologic therapies for use in combating COVID-19, under strict guidelines.

And, among the available therapies or drugs, there’s no one therapy that delivers a single blow against SARS-CoV-2. Instead, doctors are using multiple options available, and many gave “encouraging results”.

To identify and test re-purposable drug candidates, data-driven and experimental approaches have been used.

Knowledge sharing

As a result, knowledge is piling up, with the numerous studies conducted around the world almost on a mass scale to check the efficacy and safety of different individual drugs or in combination.

Due to widespread infections, clinicians are able to conduct tests on live cases, using double-blind, placebo controlled clinical studies — the best and most reliable form of clinical research on drugs or treatments — adding to a global database on the profile of repurposed therapies.

This route may sound easy, but it’s clearly not. Major technological and regulatory hurdles stand in the way, too, and the study results must undergo critical review by peers, who might throw the manuscripts back to the researchers, unpublished. And following review, basic science demands that results can be proven and repeated.

Advantages of drug “repurposing”

What’s the big idea behind drug repurposing? By successfully demonstrating the safety and efficacy of existing medicines, experts say this route may play an important role in the eventual treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

DRUG REPURPOSING It is believed that some drugs may work for the treatment of patients who face severe infections.



By definition, drug repurposing (also called drug “repositioning”, “reprofiling” or “re tasking”) is a strategy to identify new uses for approved or investigational drugs outside the scope of the original medical indication.

An article in Nature outlines key drug repurposing advantages: Given the high cost and slow pace of developing new drugs, repurposing of “old” drugs to treat both common and rare diseases is increasingly becoming an attractive proposition.

This involves the use of “de-risked” compounds, with potentially lower overall development costs and shorter development timelines – and immediate relief for patients, potentially flattening the death curve.

There are several known therapies being tried in different countries, in addition to convalescent plasma therapy (CPT), against COVID-19.

Following is our list (updated as of June 14, 2020) of the treatments greenlighted by authorities in different jurisdictions for repurposing:

