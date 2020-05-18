Coronavirus infection seen as a trigger for stroke, linked to elevated D-Dimer levels

Medical staff members wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, work at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on January 25, 2020. The Chinese army deployed medical specialists on January 25 to the epicentre of a spiralling viral outbreak that has killed 41 people and spread around the world, as millions spent their normally festive Lunar New Year holiday under lockdown. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: COVID-19 has been dubbed as “atypical pneumonia” (infection in one or both lungs, usually caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi).

But clinical researchers who treated COVID-19 patients are flustered. “Atypical pneumonia” would mean just pneumonia “with a difference”.

That difference is huge. And very much ill-defined, especially in the initial stages of the pandemic.

Now, doctors have noted and encountered a high incidence of blood clotting, and excessive bleeding, in COVID-19 patients who develop severe illness.

Not a simple pneumonia

If COVID-19 triggers only “atypical” pneumonia, how do you explain the blood clotting and bleeding in patients with poor prognosis, who eventually die?

A member of the military tests a person at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Chessington, Britain, London, Britain, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville Image Credit: REUTERS

In clinical settings, the blood clotting incidence is measured by the level of D-dimer (protein fragment that's made when a blood clot dissolves in your body).

But in at least four published and peer-reviewed studies (in China, US and the UK), the most typical findings in patients with COVID-19 and coagulopathy is an increased D-dimer concentration, a relative drop in platelet count, and a prolonged “prothrombin time” (PT).

“PROTHROMBIN TIME” Prothrombin time (PT) is a blood test that measures how long it takes blood to clot. A prothrombin time test can be used to check for bleeding problems. PT is also used to check whether medicine to prevent blood clots is working.



They are standardized assays (measured in terms of prothrombin ratio and international normalized ratio, INR) that evaluate the extrinsic pathway and common pathway of coagulation. This blood test is also called protime INR and PT/INR.

One study, published on May 11, 2020 in The Lancet found elevated D-dimer (>0·5 mg/L) in 260 (46%) of 560 patients.

Spike in D-Dimer concentration

A second study, involving 183 patients with COVID-19, and whose results were published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (JTH), also found an abnormal spike in D-dimer concentration in patients who died.

Clinicians who did the JTH study measured D-dimer concentration of 2·12 mg/L (range 0·77–5·27) in patients who didn't survive — compared to a concentration of 0·61 mg/L (0·35–1·29) in survivors.

Their conclusion: Abnormal coagulation parameters are associated with poor prognosis in patients with novel coronavirus pneumonia.

WHAT IS A D-DIMER? D-dimer is a protein fragment (small piece) that's made when a blood clot dissolves in your body. Blood clotting is an important process that prevents you from losing too much blood when you are injured. A D-dimer test looks for D-dimer in blood.

18x risk of death associated with D-Dimer

A third study, involving 191 patients with results published in The Lancet (March 28-April 3, 2020 edition), showed the most damning evidence of fatalitieis associated with elevated D-Dimer levels.

Clinicians in Wuhan who conducted the “retrospective cohort study” on COVID-19 patients (≥18 years old) from Jinyintan Hospital and Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital (both in Wuhan, China) concluded that D-dimer on admission greater than 1 mg/L resulted in an 18x increased risk of death (95% CI 2·6–128·6; p=0·0033).

COVID-19 and blockage of brain blood vessels

A fourth study, published by a team of neurologists from University College London (UCL) and UCLH (the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery), London wrote about their clinical observations of COVID-19 patients, who went on to have a stroke.

Their main hypothesis: “Coronavirus may cause clots within blood vessels (arteries) in the brain.”

Like their Wuhan counterparts, the London doctors suggested that early testing for D-dimer, a protein fragment in the blood associated with increased blood clotting (thrombosis) in COVID-19 patients, could enable clinicians to prescribe specific treatments.

STROKE Acute ischemic stroke is caused by the sudden loss of blood circulation to an area of the brain, resulting in loss of neurological function. [Source: https://bit.ly/2Tgg9Ea]

Representational image. Beginning treatment within the first hour of a stroke dramatically improves chances of a recovery and treatment must be started at least within three hours of a stroke. Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging pattern

“Many patients with severe COVID-19 present with coagulation abnormalities that mimic other systemic coagulopathies associated with severe infections, such as disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) or thrombotic microangiopathy, but COVID-19 has distinct features,” the researchers reported.

Their conclusion: Coagulopathy (bleeding disorder) in patients with COVID-19 is associated with an increased risk of death.

COAGULOPATHY Coagulopathy (also called a bleeding disorder) is a condition in which the blood's ability to coagulate (form clots) is impaired. This condition can cause a tendency toward prolonged or excessive bleeding (bleeding diathesis), which may occur spontaneously or following an injury or medical and dental procedures.

Now, the relevance of COVID-19-coagulation abnormalities are becoming increasingly clear. This is because a substantial proportion of patients with severe COVID-19 develop, sometimes unrecognised, venous and arterial thromboembolic complications.

Clinician’s interpretation:

One interpretation is that an elevated D-Dimer (greater than 1 μg/mL) is big risk factor for COVID-19 patients, alongside age and higher Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score.

This, the researchers pointed out, could help clinicians to identify patients with poor prognosis at an early stage.

What is the normal level of D-Dimer?

D-dimers are protein products of cross-linked fibrin degradation that are present in the blood of most healthy individuals in only negligible amounts (of the order 100-200 ng/mL).

As objective evidence of increased fibrinolysis, elevated blood concentration of D-dimer is by extension evidence of intravascular coagulation and thrombotic disease. [Source: https://acutecaretesting.org/en/journal-scans/causes-of-increased-d-dimer]

What does D-Dimer test indicate?

The D-dimer test is now routinely used in the first-line assessment of patients suspected of suffering venous thromboembolism (VTE), which can present as either deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE).

DISSEMINATED INTRAVASCULAR COAGULATION (DIC) Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) is a complicated condition that can occur when someone has severe sepsis or septic shock.



Both blood clotting and difficulty with clotting may occur, causing a vicious cycle.

Best course of treatment for high D-Dimer levels?

What’s the best course of treatment to deal with elevated D-Diner, when it’s a known risk factor for poor prognosis among COVID-19 patients?

By definition, in patients with thromboembolic diseases, anti-coagulation leads to lowering levels of D-dimer.

Experts, however, warn that it cannot be assumed that this intervention (use of anticoagulant) may be simply done in patients with septic disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

The London team, who published their work in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry, suggest to clinicians a treatment that includes anticoagulants ("blood thinners"), “at a much earlier stage, which might reduce the number of people subsequently having further strokes or blood clots elsewhere in the body.”

WHAT'S AN ANTICOAGULANT? An anticoagulant is a drug (blood thinner) that treats, prevents, and reduces the risk of blood clots-breaking off and traveling to vital organs of the body, which can lead to life threatening situations. They work by preventing blood from coagulating to form a clot in the vital organs such as the heart, lungs, and brain.



For example, a deep vein thrombosis (DVT, blood clot in the leg or lower extremity) can happen if you have a medical condition that keeps you immobile or if you have been sitting for a long period of time without getting up and stretching (in plane, office, car, or train). If the clot breaks off from the vein or artery of a leg it can get lodged in the blood vessels of the lung, where it can form a clot in the lung (pulmonary embolism).



This is a life threatening medical condition. Similarly, a stroke can be caused by a clot lodged in a vessel in the brain.

What’s the value of this study?

The findings, however, support other recent evidence: the exaggerated inflammatory immune response known to occur in COVID-19 patients stimulates abnormal blood coagulation, including raised D-dimer and the production of antiphospholipid antibodies — usually caused by a disorder in the immune system.

Furthermore, five of the six ischemic strokes occurred 8-24 days after COVID-19 symptom onset (cough, headache, and chills), and in one patient during the pre-symptomatic phase, suggesting that COVID-19 associated ischemic stroke is usually delayed, but can occur both early and later in the course of the disease.

'Atypical' pneumonia: Is it complete diagnosis for COVID-19?

To call COVID-19 effect only as “atypical pneumonia”, or just a disease of the lungs, would be incomplete, given the clinical evidence that’s building up, say experts.

“Our findings suggest that blockages of large brain arteries in COVID-19 patients are associated with highly abnormal blood clotting,” explained Professor David Werring, Professor of Clinical Neurology at UCL and a Consultant Neurologist at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London,

"Early use of anticoagulant drugs might be helpful, but this needs to be balanced against their brain bleeding risk, especially soon after an ischemic stroke.”