Women wear protective masks as they sit in a restaurant inside the Mubarakiya Market in Kuwait City. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Global death toll from COVID-19 jumped to 102,755, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiralling by 100,000 within 24 hours to 1.7 million as of Saturday this week.

Meanwhile, more than 376,000 people have recovered across the world after contracting the coronavirus.

US topped the number of cases with total of 501,609, according to Johns Hopkins tally, from 477,000 confirmed cases and over 17,000 deaths on Friday. Spain, Italy, France, Germany, China, UK, Iran, and Belgium come after tjhe US in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Image Credit: Gulf News / Johns Hopkins/https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Scientists in various countries are conducting clinical trials on at least a dozen potential treatments for COVID-19.

Some compounds have been on the market for decades, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine used to combat malaria and lupus. Other teams use convalescent serum, or blood taken from recovered patients, with encouraging results, but such studies need revalidations.

$1 drug