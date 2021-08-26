UK, US had warned of Daesh attack; State Department says there were reports of gunfire

US and allied officials said in the past day that they had intelligence that suicide bombers tied to the Afghan arm of the Daesh - the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) - were threatening to attack the airport ahead of Washington's August 31 deadline to finalize the evacuation. Image Credit: AP

Kabul: Two explosions struck near the main gate of Kabul airport Thursday, causing multiple casualties in what the US military labelled a "complex attack" that took place as countries raced to complete evacuations from Afghanistan.

Follow the updates:

10:47PM



Dozens of civilians, 12 US troops killed

Two US officials say death toll of US troops killed at kabul airport now at least 12, a Reuters update said. There was no complete death toll of Afghan civilians but video images uploaded by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies of people killed in packed crowds outside the airport.

10:33PM



Up to 20 dead

As many as 20 people were killed in the blast, AFP reports quoting Taliban sources.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's main spokesman, told AFP that "between 13 and 20" people were killed and 52 wounded in the twin blasts, while Kabul hospitals reported six dead and up to 90 wounded.

09:32PM



'A number' of US troops killed in attack: Pentagon

Several US troops were killed in the bomb attack at Kabul airport Thursday, and more were wounded, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today's complex attack on Kabul airport," said spokesman John Kirby.

"A number of others are being treated for wounds," he said, calling it a "heinous attack."

09:00PM



At least 3 US officers killed

US official says at least three service members killed in Kabul attack, citing initial information, Reuters reported. According to Associated Press, several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded the attacks. US officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations, reported AP.

08:32PM



A number of casualties

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were "a number" of US and civilian casualties in the bombings, which came just hours after western officials said they had intelligence that suicide bombings were planned against the airport.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties," Kirby said in a tweeted statement.

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate," he said.

The Baron Hotel, about 200 yards from the Abbey Gate, had been used by some western nations as a staging point for evacuations since the airlift began on August 14.

08:15PM



Taliban say 13 Afghans killed

The Taliban said initial reports indicated 13 Afghans were killed and 52 others were wounded in the attack outside the Kabul airport.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said by phone that the number of casualties could increase, Bloomberg reported.

Gunfire reported

The US State Department said there were also reports of gunfire.

"US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," it said.

Thousands of people have massed over the past 12 days near the Abbey Gate and other entrances to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, hoping to be evacuated after the Taliban took control of the country.

US officials say the Taliban has cooperated with the evacuation efforts.

But US and allied officials said in the past day that they had intelligence that suicide bombers tied to the Afghan arm of the Daesh - the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) - were threatening to attack the airport ahead of Washington's August 31 deadline to finalize the evacuation.

The group is known to be at odds with the Taliban.

UK to continue evacuation despite attack

Britain will "continue" the operation to evacuate nationals and Afghans from Kabul despite Thursday's bomb attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We've been ready for it," he said of the attack. "We're going to continue with that operation, we're now coming towards the very end of it in any event."

Earlier Thursday, Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey called the threat "imminent."

Britain's Ministry of Defence said after the explosion that they were "working urgently" to understand what happened and how that would impact evacuation operations.

"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other Nato allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident," the ministry said.

Most member nations of the US-led coalition said Thursday they had wound up or would soon end their own evacuation flights from Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The total number of people who have been taken out of the US-controlled hub since the international airlift began on August 14 hit 95,700 Thursday, including both Afghans and foreign nationals.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States would stick to its deadline of withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan by August 31, to end the two-decade US-led war there.