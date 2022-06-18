Islamabad: Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital Saturday a Taliban official said, wounding at least two people. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said gunmen attacked the Sikh house of worship, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul.
He said a gunbattle between the attackers and Taliban forces took place and two Sikhs were wounded and taken to a hospital. "First the gunmen threw a hand grenade which caused a fire near the gate," Takor said.
Videos posted on social media show plumes of black smoke rising from the temple in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighborhood and gunfire can be heard.
A regional affiliate of the Daesh group in Khorasan Province has lately increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.