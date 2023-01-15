Deadly aircraft crashes in Nepal

Here are details of plane and helicopter crashes this century in the Himalayan country

JAN 15, 2023: A twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft carrying 72 people, operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, crashed in Pokhara.

MAY 29, 2022: Sixteen Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans died on a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft that crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, on a Sunday morning.

FEB. 27, 2019: A helicopter crashed in bad weather in eastern Nepal, killing all seven people on board, including the tourism minister.

MARCH 12, 2018: Fifty-one of 71 people on a Bangladeshi airliner died when it crashed in cloudy weather as it came in to land at the Nepalese capital's hill-ringed airport.

FEB. 26, 2016: Two people were feared dead after a small plane crashed in western Nepal's Kalikot district.

FEB. 24, 2016: A small plane crashed in bad weather, killing all 23 people on board. The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by private Tara Air, was on a flight from Pokhara.

FEB. 16, 2014: All 18 people on a small plane that crashed in bad weather were killed.

SEPT. 28, 2012: A small plane struck a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers.

SEPT. 25, 2011: A small plane carrying foreign tourists to view Mount Everest crashed in bad weather near Kathmandu, killing all 19 people on board.

DEC. 16, 2010: A small plane crashed in the Himalayan foothills of remote east Nepal, killing all 22 people onboard.

AUG. 24, 2010: Fourteen people - including four Americans, a Japanese and British national - were killed when their small plane crashed in bad weather in Nepal.

OCT. 8, 2008: A small private plane crashed in the remote mountains of northeast Nepal, killing at least 18 people, mostly foreigners.

MARCH 4, 2008: Four U.N. arms monitors were among at least 10 people killed in a helicopter crash in Nepal.

JUNE 21, 2006: A Twin Otter passenger plane belonging to a private Nepali airline crashed minutes before landing in the west of the country, killing all nine people onboard.

MAY 25, 2004: A small cargo plane crashed in the Mount Everest region, killing its three crew.

AUG 22, 2002: A plane carrying foreign tourists slammed into a mountain in bad weather in Nepal, killing all 18 people on board.

JULY 27, 2000: A Twin Otter passenger plane crashed in western Nepal on Thursday, killing all 25 people on board.

