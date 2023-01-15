Kathmandu: An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, Yeti Airlines and a local official said.
At least 40 people were killed, an army spokesman said, in the small Himalayan country's worst crash in more than 30 years.
"We expect to recover more bodies," Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. "The plane has broken into pieces."
There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
"We don't know their nationalities," he said. "We are trying to ascertain it." Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside crash site.
It was the deadliest crash in Nepal since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu.
The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
The ATR72 is a widely used twin engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy's Leonardo.
Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.
Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.
Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said.
The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal.
"Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers," Dhakal said.
Nepal's air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.
But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.
The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.
The Himalayan country also has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.
Aircraft operators say Nepal lacks infrastructure for accurate weather forecasts, especially in remote areas with challenging mountainous terrain where deadly crashes have taken place in the past.
The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.
JAN 15, 2023: A twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft carrying 72 people, operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, crashed in Pokhara.
MAY 29, 2022: Sixteen Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans died on a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft that crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, on a Sunday morning.
FEB. 27, 2019: A helicopter crashed in bad weather in eastern Nepal, killing all seven people on board, including the tourism minister.
MARCH 12, 2018: Fifty-one of 71 people on a Bangladeshi airliner died when it crashed in cloudy weather as it came in to land at the Nepalese capital's hill-ringed airport.
FEB. 26, 2016: Two people were feared dead after a small plane crashed in western Nepal's Kalikot district.
FEB. 24, 2016: A small plane crashed in bad weather, killing all 23 people on board. The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by private Tara Air, was on a flight from Pokhara.
FEB. 16, 2014: All 18 people on a small plane that crashed in bad weather were killed.
SEPT. 28, 2012: A small plane struck a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers.
SEPT. 25, 2011: A small plane carrying foreign tourists to view Mount Everest crashed in bad weather near Kathmandu, killing all 19 people on board.
DEC. 16, 2010: A small plane crashed in the Himalayan foothills of remote east Nepal, killing all 22 people onboard.
AUG. 24, 2010: Fourteen people - including four Americans, a Japanese and British national - were killed when their small plane crashed in bad weather in Nepal.
OCT. 8, 2008: A small private plane crashed in the remote mountains of northeast Nepal, killing at least 18 people, mostly foreigners.
MARCH 4, 2008: Four U.N. arms monitors were among at least 10 people killed in a helicopter crash in Nepal.
JUNE 21, 2006: A Twin Otter passenger plane belonging to a private Nepali airline crashed minutes before landing in the west of the country, killing all nine people onboard.
MAY 25, 2004: A small cargo plane crashed in the Mount Everest region, killing its three crew.
AUG 22, 2002: A plane carrying foreign tourists slammed into a mountain in bad weather in Nepal, killing all 18 people on board.
JULY 27, 2000: A Twin Otter passenger plane crashed in western Nepal on Thursday, killing all 25 people on board.