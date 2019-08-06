A US fighter jet takes off from the US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for their patrol at the international waters off South China Sea. Image Credit: AP

ABOARD THE USS RONALD REAGAN, South China Sea: A US aircraft carrier has sailed through the disputed South China Sea in the latest show of America’s military might amid new territorial flare-ups involving China and three rival claimant states.

The US Navy flew a small group of Philippine generals, officials and journalists on Tuesday to the USS Ronald Reagan, where fighter jets landed and took off by catapult with thunderous blasts. The nuclear-powered carrier, which was brimming with about 70 supersonic F18 jets, spy planes and helicopters, was en route to Manila.