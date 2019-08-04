Ferry taken by Al Ain-based Filipino teachers capsizes in bad weather in the Philippines

The group of UAE-based Filipino teachers who went together on a Boracay beach holiday. Image Credit: Social Media

Dubai: Update: The death toll from the capsized ferry boats in the Philippines has risen to 26, according to local media.

The bodies of two UAE-based teachers were among those retrieved. “The body of Ms Eden (found) floating in a nearby island along with boat debris,” Volt C. Vizconde, who teaches at a private school in Al Ain, told Gulf News.

Regional police spokesman Joem Javier says the dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over in sudden gusts of wind and powerful waves Saturday off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. Fifty-five other passengers and crew were rescued.

Javier said Sunday a third ferry, which was not carrying any passenger, also capsized in the Iloilo Strait but its four crewmen survived.

Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains, thunderstorms and rain-triggered landslides amid a tropical depression more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) off the country's eastern coast. (AP)

Filipino teachers based Al Ain were among the dead or missing after three boats capsized in central Philippines in bad weather, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

Philippine authorities reported on Saturday at that least 11 people were killed while three others remain missing after the inter-island ferries either turned over or sank in rough seas, strong winds and heavy rain while taking passengers between two islands. The toll has since been revised. At least 19 people were killed and 12 others reported missing after three boats capsized due to bad weather off the Philippines, the disaster management office said on Sunday.

The Filipino teachers who work in Al Ain, part of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, were on holiday in their home country and went on a group tour to the world-famous Boracay island.

"One is confirmed dead from among my co-teachers -- Andrew Valenzuela," Volt C. Vizconde, who teaches at a private school in Al Ain, told Gulf News. "Bale lahat ng Pinoy teachers sa school magkakasama sa bakasyon sa Boracay (all Filipino teachers in our school went together on a holiday in Boracay)," Vizconde said.

Boracay is a Philippine island with its world-famous natural white-sand beach off the northwest corner of Panay, and belongs to the country's Western Visayas island-group.

Two other colleagues who remain missing were dentified as Eden Perales and Jaquelyn Alferez.

A photo of Eden Perales she posted on January 16, 2016. Image Credit: Facebook

Vizconde and his wife, Alex, who also a teacher in Al Ain, didn't go with the group as they have an infant.

Jaquelyn Alferez (right) with a friend on a holiday in Palawan, Philippines. Image Credit: Instagram

"I think they were already on their way home when the tragedy happened," added Vizconde. It was not immediately clear how many UAE-based teachers joined the Boracay group.

Local authorities said 63 other people were rescued when three ferry boats separately capsized in bad weather on Saturday between two central Philippine island provinces.

A family picture of the Vizcondes on holiday. Volt and his wife, Alex, who also a teacher in Al Ain, didn't go with the group as they have an infant.

Coast Guard spokesman Armand Balilo was quoted by Philippine media as saying that one of the ferry boats, M/B Cheche, was carrying at least 42 passengers.

Another boat, M/B Keizha, reportedly had four crewmen on board, while the third ferry, M/B Jenny, carried an unspecified number of people who were rescued and brought on board a coast guard ship.

Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains and thunderstorms amid a brewing storm about 875 kilometers (544 miles) off the country's eastern coast.