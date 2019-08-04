Ferry taken by Al Ain-based Filipino teachers capsizes in bad weather in the Philippines

The group of UAE-based Filipino teachers who went together on holiday in Boracay. Image Credit: Social Media

Highlights One Filipino teacher in Al Ain is confirmed dead after a boat capsized in central Philipines

Two other colleagues remain missing

They were part of a bigger group taking a holiday in Boracay island

Others had been rescued

Dubai: Filipino teachers based Al Ain were among the dead or missing after three ferry boats capsized in central Philippines in bad weather, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

Philippine authorities reported on Saturday at that least 11 people were killed while three others remain missing after the inter-island ferries either turned over or sank in rough seas, strong winds and heavy rain in the central island provinces.

The Filipino teachers who work in Al Ain were on holiday in their home country and went on a group tour to the world-famous Boracay in central Philippines.

"One is confirmed dead from among my co-teachers -- Andrew Valenzuela," Volt C. Vizconde, who teaches at a private school in Al Ain, told Gulf News. "Bale lahat ng Pinoy teachers sa school magkakasama sa bakasyon sa Boracay (all Filipino teachers in our school went together on a holiday in Boracay)," Vizconde said.

Boracay is an island with its world-famous natural white-sand beach off the northwest corner of Panay, and belongs to the Philippines' Western Visayas island-group.

Volt Vizconde and his wife, Alex, also a teacher in Al Ain, didn't go with the group as they have an infant. Image Credit: Social Media

Vizconde and his wife, Alex, also a teacher in Al Ain, didn't go with the group as they have an infant.

Two other teacher colleagues of Vizcondes who remain missing were dentified as Eden Perales and Jaquelyn Alferez.

"I think they were already on their way home when the tragedy happened," added Vizconde. It was not immediately clear how many UAE-based teachers joined the Boracay group.

Local authorities said 63 other people were rescued when three ferry boats separately capsized in bad weather on Saturday between two central Philippine island provinces.

Coast Guard spokesman Armand Balilo was quoted by Philippine media as saying that one of the ferry boats, M/B Cheche, was carrying at least 42 passengers.

Another boat, M/B Keizha, reportedly had four crewmen on board, while the third ferry, M/B Jenny, carried an unspecified number of people who were rescued and brought on board a coast guard ship.

Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains and thunderstorms amid a brewing storm about 875 kilometers (544 miles) off the country's eastern coast.