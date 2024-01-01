Tokyo: The first tsunami waves, some more than a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan on Monday after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the region.

Waves as high as 1.2 metres (four feet) hit Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture at 4:21 pm (0721 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said, after the US Geological Survey and other agencies registered a major 7.5 magnitude quake little more than 10 minutes earlier.

Hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 kilometres (190 miles) of the quake's epicentre along the Japan coast, the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

But a much higher tsunami of five metres was expected to arrive in Noto in the same region, the Japan Meterological Agency (JMA) said.

The JMA said the Noto region, on the Sea of Japan side of Japan's main island of Honshu, experienced a rapid succession of quakes, starting with a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 4:06 pm local time.

This was followed by a 7.6-magnitude quake at 4:10 pm, a 6.1 magnitude quake at 4:18 pm, a 4.5 magnitude one at 4:23 pm, a 4.6 magnitude quake at 4:29 pm, and 4.8 magnitude quake at 4:32 pm.

Another quake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit soon after, the US Geological Survey said.

Residents told to run

The largest of the quakes prompted broadcasters to switch to special programming and make urgent calls for affected residents to leave for higher ground.

"We realise your home, your belongings are all precious to you, but your lives are important above everything else. Run to the highest ground possible," a presenter on broadcaster NHK told viewers.

A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan. Image Credit: AP

No abnormalities reported in nuclear plants

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

A spokesperson for Kansai Electric Power said there were currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company was monitoring the situation closely.

"It has been confirmed that there are no abnormalities at Shika nuclear power plant (in Ishikawa) and other stations as of now," government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

South Korea warns sea level on east coast may rise South Korea's meteorological agency said on Monday the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan.

Far-eastern Russia on 'alert'

Russia's Sakhalin island near Japan and the Pacific city of Vladivostok were on "alert" Monday due to a possible tsunami risk after a major earthquake in Japan.

Authorities in Sakhalin said the island's west coast could be affected by tsunami waves, but stressed they would not cause a major threat to life on the island and did not order evacuations.

Emergency services called on people to "remain calm".

"Coastal parts of the western coast of Sakhalin may be affected by tsunami waves," emergency services said.

"At the moment... the population is not being evacuated, since the expected height of the wave is no more than 50 centimetres," it said.

Waves were expected to reach the southern tip of the island, in the Nevelsky district, at 8:44 pm local time (0944 GMT).

Authorities stressed that the expected height of the waves "do not pose a life threat to the population."

The city of Vladivostok also introduced a tsunami alert.

"Fishermen and everyone who plans to go out to sea, has to urgently come back to shore," city authorities said on social media.

It said it expected waves to rise to "0.3 meters"

Major deadly earthquakes

Japan has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes and routinely holds emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt.

But the country is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake off northeastern Japan in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing.

The 2011 tsunami also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing Japan's worst post-war disaster and the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

In March 2022, a 7.4-magnitude quake off the coast of Fukushima shook large areas of eastern Japan, killing three people.