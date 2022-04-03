Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa may step down as early as Sunday as public anger builds against their economic policies, local newspaper Daily Mirror reported.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to form an interim government including members of the current opposition, according to the newspaper, which didn't say where it got the information. A proposal has been submitted by the ruling coalition to ensure political stability, it added.
A spokesman for the government didn't immediately respond to phone calls from Bloomberg News seeking comment outside of normal business hours in Colombo Sunday.