Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. Here are the 10 key developments as Sri Lanka continues to battle its economic crisis:
Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, the air force said in a statement. A government source and a person close to Rajapaksa said he was in Male, the capital of the Maldives. On arrival in the Maldives, they were driven to an undisclosed location under police escort, an airport official in the capital Male said. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the government source said.
His brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, who also holds US citizenship, also left the country and is likely to be heading to the US, according to the BBC. He resigned as finance minister in early April amid heavy street protests and quit his seat in parliament in June.
Government sources and aides earlier said the president's brother, former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was still in Sri Lanka.
Sources close to Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament, said he was yet to receive any communication from Rajapaksa. The source close to Rajapaksa said he would send in a letter of resignation later on Wednesday.
That would make Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president, although he has also offered to resign. If he does, the speaker will be the acting president until a new president is elected, as per the constitution.
A group organizing the protests have demanded for Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down before 1pm local time Wednesday. Protesters have circulated messages on social media calling on people to gather at the presidential office to force the leaders to resign before the deadline.
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has dismissed "baseless" and "speculative" media reports that said that India has facilitated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's exit from the country. "High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted. "It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework," it added.
International Monetary Fund representatives plan to continue technical discussions with the finance ministry and the central bank to discuss a bailout package for the island nation.
Investors are shifting their focus to Sri Lanka's bilateral creditors as the resignations of Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe dim prospects for rapid aid from the International Monetary Fund. Global asset managers predict delays in loan disbursements, with Citigroup Inc. economists forecasting payouts not before early 2023.
Sri Lanka's dollar bonds due 2030 rose for the first time in 13 days on Wednesday, with the debt indicated 1 cent higher at 25.764 cents on the dollar.
