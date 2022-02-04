Sri Lanka today stands tall as an island nation, proud of its culture and ethos imbuing strength from its achievements to look forward to a future filled with the promise of opportunity and growth. And while a lot of its prosperity is built on the efforts of its people and leaders, the nation’s excellent bilateral relations with neighbouring countries have proven beneficial too, an apt benchmark being the warm and cordial ties that Sri Lanka shares with the UAE.

Today, as the island nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Nalinda Wijerathna, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Dubai stresses on the importance of the strong trade ties that Sri Lanka enjoys with the UAE.

Speaking exclusively to GN Focus through an email interview, the Consul General says, “The UAE is Sri Lanka’s major trading partner in the Gulf, with an average total trade value in the range of $2 billion. However, due to obvious reasons relating to the prevailing pandemic, the trade volume and value decreased in the first half of 2021 but we observe strong recovery of trade towards the latter part of the year. Sri Lanka’s export value to the UAE in 2021 registered at $283 million while imports were recorded at $1.316 billion.

The Expo 2020 advantage

“The Consulate General office continues to facilitate bilateral trade between both nations, in collaboration with the business community and promotional agencies of Sri Lanka and the UAE,” says Wijerathna. “Sri Lanka regularly participates in a number of trade fairs held in the UAE with business delegations. Expo 2020 in Dubai has also been a wonderful platform to promote our trade, tourism and investment in the UAE. Parallel to our participation at Expo 2020, a single country exhibition, Sri Lanka Export Brands, organised in collaboration with the National Chamber of Sri Lanka is now scheduled to be held from February 17–20 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.” Post-pandemic, Sri Lanka is also keen to attract investment and looks forward to welcoming global investors.

Invest in Sri Lanka

“Promoting investment opportunities in the country is one of the key priorities of the government,” says Wijerathna. “Sri Lanka is situated strategically at the crossroads of major shipping routes to South Asia, the Far East and the continents of Europe and America, making the country an important investment destination. Colombo Port City, the brand new city development built as an extension of the Central Business District of Colombo, is now open to investors as a priority project.”

The UAE is Sri Lanka’s main FDI partner in the Middle East as well, says Wijerathna, and with an aim to further enhancing and facilitating bilateral investments, the two countries initiated discussions on the bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between Sri Lanka and the UAE, currently in the final stage of approval.

Sri Lanka’s sectors are also robust and in step to meet the challenges thrown at them, its tourism industry being an apt example.

Explore Sri Lanka

“Sri Lanka is managing the pandemic with a clear vision, with an excellent immunisation programme, commended by the World Health Organisation,” says Wijerathna. “Sri Lanka has seen a steady decline in Covid-19 infections, with over 94 per cent of Sri Lanka’s eligible out of 21.9 million population being vaccinated with at least one dose, and the administering of the booster Pfizer vaccine well underway with travel industry personnel being shown priority, and covering over 37 per cent to date.

Wijerathna is happy to note that the tourism Industry, the country’s third largest foreign exchange earner, has in fact come back on the progressive track in 2022. “The country has begun to re-establish itself as a prime tourist destination while a number of international travel magazines and media have recommended Sri Lanka as one of the best tourist destinations in 2022. The country is open for visitors from January 2021 and we observe a steady increase in tourists.”

In fact, the Consulate General office together with Sri Lanka Tourism is actively engaged in promoting Sri Lanka tourism in the UAE, says Wijerathna. “During the year 2021, we collectively organised a number of promotional events, and Expo 2020 Dubai has especially been a wonderful platform for us to organise our promotional activities.”

While these promotional activities form a part of the portfolio overseen by the Sri Lankan Consulate, Wijerathna emphasises that the main priority for the organisation remains the health and safety of Sri Lankan expats in the UAE.

Extending support

The pandemic, for instance, says Wijerathna, created a challenging environment, and with over 300,000 Sri Lankan community members in the UAE, the Sri Lankan Diplomatic Missions faced enormous challenges to address grievances. “However, I believe the most difficult times have now passed. I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all of them and specially the UAE Government and health authorities for the continued and unconditional assistance extended to the Sri Lankan expatriate community in this unprecedented time.”