Reyaz Saif Project Management Services, which specialises in swimming pools and landscaping, was first started in Qatar in 2008 and extended its service portfolio to Malaysia in 2014, going under the name of Rezco Group Sdn Bhd. The company launched its services in the UAE in 2019.
Reyaz Saif Muhammed, the brand’s Managing Director, says, “Since our launch, we have completed lots of projects for government and commercial real estate clients and diversified to serve the needs of private properties as well.”
“Recently, we also opened a branch in Abu Dhabi and named it Reyaz & Abdulrahman Landscaping LLC,” says Muhammed, adding, “we have appointed Abdul Rahman Hassan Saleh as its CEO and Managing Partner.”