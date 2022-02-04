The National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka
Established in 1986 the The National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka (NCE) is the leading trade chamber exclusively serving the export sector of Sri Lanka, currently stands over 400 export-oriented organisations including some of the pioneering export houses in the country. The membership represents leading exporters of all products and services ranging from small, medium, large and extra-large corporates as well as business ventures aspiring to be exporters and service providers to the exporters. Due to this commitment and working towards archiving goals of the Membership the Chamber is nationally identified as Voice of the Exporter.
Our vision
To be the most influential trade chamber in Sri Lanka exclusively driving exports, and related services towards an export-led national economy.
Our mission
To create a dynamic export sector in Sri Lanka to meet its socio-economic challenges through value creation for sustainable development and enhance foreign exchange earnings.
Sri Lanka Export Brands Expo
The National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka, for the first time at an international World Expo event, is organising a Sri Lankan product and services trade show, from February 17 to 20 at the Dubai Expo 2020 venue. The standalone trade exhibition, named Sri Lanka Export Brands will be housed in Hall 1B South Expo 2020 at Dubai Exhibition Centre.
The event is coordinated with the Sri Lankan Embassy - UAE together with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai. Further NCE has partnered with the Sri Lankan Business Council in Dubai & Northern Emirates (SLBC), promoting the event and connecting businesses with the exhibitors. There will be 50 booths of multisectoral Sri Lankan product and services exports on display at the event.
Visitors will be able to witness the best of ethically sourced and manufactured Sri Lankan products and services at the exhibition to establish mutually beneficial contacts including joint ventures and business partnerships.