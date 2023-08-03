Seoul: A man went on a "stabbing rampage" near a South Korean subway station, police said Thursday, with as many as 10 people reported wounded two weeks after a similar attack killed one person.
At least one victim in incident has died, the Newsis agency reported.
One person has been arrested, police said in a statement.
The attack took place near the Seohyeon subway station in Bundang, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) southeast of Seoul, an official at the National Police Agency told AFP.
Unverified images of Thursday's attack showed what appeared to be a floor stained with blood drops and at least one emergency medical helicopter.
The suspect "had been arrested at the scene", the official said. The Yonhap News Agency reported that 10 people had been wounded in the incident.
The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
"The attack (near the) Seohyeon station is really terrifying," one wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.
The incident comes just days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul in which one person was killed and three others wounded.