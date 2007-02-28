Manila: US Ambassador Kristie Kenney stressed the need for the Philippines to strengthen institutions that will prosecute perpetrators of extrajudicial killings.

She was speaking amid questions over the ability of the government to bring suspects to justice.

In a press briefing at the military headquarters, Camp Emilio Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon City, Kenney emphasised the need for the government to strengthen its credibility amid its perceived inability to curb extrajudicial violence.

"There are important studies and recommendations made by the Philippines [on how to address the killings]. The government has come out with quite a serious action plan, including putting human rights desk over at the military. The key now is to follow up and to fortify the institutions that will investigate and to hold people responsible for the killings," Kenney said during the press briefing.