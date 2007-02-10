Manila: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a regional official of a left-wing political party, in the southern Philippines late on Thursday, a local rights group said yesterday.

Dalmacio Gandinao, 39, provincial chairman of Nation First, a leftist sectoral-party at the House of Representatives was shot in his home in Salay, in Misamis Oriental, said Renato Reyes of Karapatan.

Five armed men barged into his hut and shot him, while he was having dinner with his wife and three grandchildren, said Reyes, adding that he was mercilessly killed in front of his family.

Gandinao was the 126th member of Nation First to be victimised by political killings since 2001.

Political killings

"The death of Gandinao has symbolised the brazenness of those who have been responsible for the extra-judicial killings in the Philippines," said Reyes, adding, "It has sent a signal of intensifying warfare between human rights victims and violators."

A fact-finding commission that was created by Arroyo last year recently released its report on political killings, saying that policemen and military men were behind the incidents.

The commission also said that leftist groups were also responsible for some of the killings.