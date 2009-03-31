Lahore: Pakistan's opposition leader Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said the new US administration was much better than the previous one, but needed to understand his country's concerns as it battles extremism.

As the most popular politician in Pakistan, and someone ultimately likely to get a third chance to run the country after two stormy spells as prime minister in the 1990s, Sharif is being actively courted by the United States.

He said the reaction to President Barack Obama's new plan for Pakistan and Afghanistan, announced last week, had been "mixed" in his country.

"As we are very willing to address the concerns of all our allies and friends, I think they should also understand our problems and handicaps," he said. "It has to be reciprocal."

Obama last week announced a tripling of US development aid to Pakistan to $1.5 billion (Dh5.5 billion) a year, but said there would be no "blank cheque" - Pakistan had to prove it was sincere in its efforts to counter an alarming rise in Islamist militancy.

At the same time, US generals have publicly accused Pakistan's military Inter-Services Intelligence agency, the ISI, of maintaining links to Al Qaida and Taliban militants battling US forces in Afghanistan.

Sharif rejected those charges, saying there was not "any room for any suspicion of the ISI".

He also called for an end to American drone attacks on Pakistan's rugged and conservative tribal regions, which have led to civilian casualties and inflamed anti-American sentiment.

Those attacks have continued this year as US forces target senior Al Qaida leaders believed to be sheltering there.