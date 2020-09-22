A gang of half-naked robbers has instilled fear in residents of the city of Khushab in Pakistan’s Punjab province after they burglarised at least five houses in one night.
According to local media reports, police said five half-naked dacoits have robbed houses in the city’s Azeem Town, Gulshir Town, Shehzad Town, and Canal Rest House areas on the night of September 21.
The culprits also had a tactic to escape arrest, the police said: “The gang applied mustard oil on their bodies to evade police arrest.”
In closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shared on social media, the shirtless culprits can be seen holding weapons and firing in the air after committing the crime.
Police further said that cases have been registered against the accused and that they will be arrested soon, as investigations are underway.