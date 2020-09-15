In a time when protests are taking place across Pakistan, condemning violence against women, three men severely injured a woman who tried to stop them from raping her four-year-old daughter in the province of Punjab. A case was registered against the culprits on September 12.
In the Mumtazabad neighbourhood, in the suburbs of the city, a minor girl was reportedly taken by the accused, identified as Salman, and his two accomplices to a field near her home, where they tried to rape her, local media reported.
According to a first information report (FIR) lodged on Saturday, in City Tandianwala Police Station, the man was caught while attempting to assault a four-year-old girl, who had gone out to buy candy from a nearby shop. The victim’s parents, along with a group of residents, had started looking for her when she did not return home.
After hearing her screams, her mother, Shumaila Bibi, reached the spot. The accused attacked her when she confronted them, leaving her severely injured. The suspects also managed to flee from the crime scene, according to local media reports.
The victim was reportedly shifted to a hospital.
Tandlianwala police have registered a case against the accused and further investigations are underway.
Commenting on the issue and sharing a news report about the incident, tweep @1972Jammy wrote: “[…] Despicable crimes but good that they are being reported and assailants will be punished.”