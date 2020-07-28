For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

On July 27, three relatives, including the victim's husband, have been arrested for burning a woman alive by throwing acid and later setting her on fire after pouring petrol on her in Pakistan’s Nawabshah city.

The Nawabshah police arrested the victim’s husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law from the Manoabad locality of the city, the police told local media outlets.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Samina, had acid thrown at her and she was later set on fire on July 19. She is currently receiving treatment in Karachi.

She was reportedly denied medical treatment and locked up inside her room despite suffering from severe burn wounds for two days after the incident.

She was later shifted to three different hospitals, first in Nawabshah and Hyderabad, and eventually to Karachi to treat her burn wounds.

Samina told Pakistani news outlets that she was alone at her home when one of her relatives threw acid on her as soon as she came out of the washroom.

“After throwing acid, my mother-in-law set me on fire and went out of the house raising a hue and cry that I have set myself on fire,” Samina was quoted as saying.

Talking about how she received treatment after the incident, Samina said: “My brother and sister came on the second day and shifted me initially to a hospital in Nawabshah and then to another medical facility in Hyderabad.”