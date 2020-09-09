As the city stays on high alert days after a rape case of a five-year-old surfaced, quick-thinking Karachi residents foiled an alleged kidnapping bid of a minor girl on September 8.
According to local media reports, residents intercepted a person accompanied by a minor girl at the Lee Market locality over “suspicions”. Soon after being stopped, instead of responding to them, the man reportedly tried to run away.
Locals managed to apprehend the man and some reports state that they beat him up before handing him over to the Baghdadi police station.
The police told local media that after an initial probe, found that the girl, identified as Ayesha, did not know the person and lived in another area of the city - Quaidabad.
Whereas, the alleged kidnapper, Asif, hailed from Manghopir area of the city.
It was further revealed that a missing case of a minor girl named Ayesha was registered with the Quiadabad police station earlier in the day. “We are investigating if she is the same Ayesha or not,” a police official was quoted as saying.
The incident happened just two days after a burnt body of a minor girl, named Marwah, was recovered in the city.
The girl had been reported to have gone missing.
Police later confirmed that Marwah had been kidnapped and raped before being murdered and torched.