Roads have been blocked as trees and utility poles were uprooted

Kathmandu: One person was killed and 99 others were injured after a massive storm hit several villages in Nepal’s Kailali and Kanchanpur districts, authorities said on Friday.

The storm hit several areas in the two adjoining districts at 7.30pm on Thursday, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre.

Roads have been blocked as trees and utility poles were uprooted, while there’s also a power outage, reports The Himalayan Times.

According to Superintendent of Police Sudip Giri, the storm that lasted for nearly 40 minutes, also damaged over 150 houses.