YANGON: Myanmar authorities seized more than 1,700 kilogrammes of crystal meth worth nearly $29 million (Dh106.4 million) in a multi-state operation this week, the biggest haul of 2019 in a country widely believed to be the world’s largest methamphetamine producer.

High-grade crystal meth — or “ice” — is smuggled out of Myanmar via sophisticated networks to lucrative developed markets as far away as Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Authorities have been nabbing larger hauls in recent months of ice and lower quality meth pills, known in the region as “yaba”, which experts say are produced in Myanmar’s conflict-ridden eastern Shan State.

This week’s operation started on March 24 when the Myanmar Navy stopped a boat with seven people on-board off the coast of Kawthaung Township — the southernmost tip of the country — and found 1,737 kilogrammes of ice, state-run newspaper Myanmar Alinn reported Saturday.

“It’s the biggest seizure this year,” an official from the National Drug Control Department told AFP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

Using information gleaned from a satellite phone, a GPS navigator, and three mobile phones found on-board, authorities raided the house of the owner of the drugs in Yangon the next day, arresting his wife and confiscating seven bank books.

A truck driver in eastern Shan state believed to be transporting the drugs overland was arrested the same day, reported Myanmar Alinn, while authorities on Tuesday arrested the boat owner of the seized vessel in western Rakhine state.