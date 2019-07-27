The railway tracks at Badlapur railway station on the Central line of Mumbai Suburban Railway network were submerged, following heavy rainfall. Image Credit: Twitter

Highlights A mumber of flights diverted on Friday, though flights resumed on Saturday morning

Massive waterlogging, traffic jams reported across city

Buildings were flooded after Ulhas river overflowed

Mumbai: Heavy rain forced the diversion of 17 inbound flights on Friday evening here, but normal flight operations resumed in Mumbai Saturday morning.

Rail traffic was also disrupted in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, after heavy rain continued overnight. On Saturday morning, at least 11 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport due to poor visibility, according to India's NDTV channel. Several flights were diverted, too.

Many buildings are flooded after Ulhas river overflowed. Image Credit: Twitter

Massive waterlogging was reported at Badlapur on Saturday, while many buildings were flooded after Ulhas river overflowed as heavy showers pummeled Mumbai.

By 7:42 am, seven aircraft had taken off from the Mumbai airport. They include five Indigo, one Air India and one Emirates aircraft, according to the Hindustan Times.

The rain had also forced the cancellations of seven outbound flights and four incoming planes while eight flights were asked to circle and nine were diverted past midnight.

Mumbai’s suburbs received 73-303 mm rainfall in the 24 hours starting Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

Forecasters also predict heavy rainfall through Saturday. A few spells of heavy rain across isolated areas in the city and its suburbs have been predicted on Sunday.

Friday’s rain left several arterial roads in the city waterlogged that sparked traffic jams and threw life India’s financial capital out of gear.