Manila: The only son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos has claimed victory Wednesday in a high-stakes Philippines presidential election and has asked critics to judge him by his actions and not his past as he moves on with considering names for his cabinet.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. won Monday’s election by a landslide, cementing his family’s return to power more than three decades after his father was ousted from power. However, the former senator made his claim of victory through his spokesman Vic Rodriguez, signaling he remains cautious even as his supporters have held celebratory parties over the past two days.

Marcos Jr. garnered more than 31 million votes in an unofficial vote count from Monday’s polls in what’s projected to be one of the strongest mandates for a Philippine president in decades. His vice-presidential running mate, Sara Duterte, appeared to have also won by a landslide.

Marcos Jr.’s electoral triumph is a victory for democracy and he promised to seek common ground across the political divide, his spokesman, Vic Rodriguez, said.

“To the world: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions,’’ Rodriguez quoted Marcos Jr. as saying.

The separately elected president and vice-president will take office on June 30 after the results are confirmed by Congress. With a single, six-year term, they are poised to lead a Southeast Asian nation in dire need of economic recovery following two years of COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns. They’ll also inherit huge expectations for a way out of crushing poverty, gaping inequalities, ending Muslim and communist insurgencies and political divisions, which were only inflamed by the turbulent presidencies of their fathers.

Rivals concede defeat

Marcos Jr.’s key rivals have conceded defeat, including former boxing star Manny Pacquiao. Marcos’ closest challenger, Vice-President Leni Robredo, a human rights lawyer who ran on a promise of badly needed reforms, has only acknowledged his massive lead.

“As a boxer and an athlete, I know how to accept defeat,’’ Pacquiao said in a video message. “But I hope that even if I lost in this fight, my fellow Filipinos who are wallowing in poverty were a winner too.’’

The United States, a longtime treaty ally of the Philippines, was among the first foreign governments to issue a comment following the elections. It expressed willingness to work with the next Filipino president after an official proclamation but stressed the relationship should be grounded on respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“We look forward to renewing our special partnership and to working with the next administration on key human rights and regional priorities,’’ US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

He cited Washington’s long alliance with Manila “that shares democratic values and interests,’’ and added that the US government would continue “to promote respect for human rights and the rule of law which is fundamental to U.S. relations with the Philippines and in other bilateral contexts.’’

Price sidestepped the question if the US has any concern with the apparent victory of Marcos Jr. He said the elections and subsequent vote count followed international standards without any major incident.

China congratulated the “leading candidates’’ and the Philippines for the smooth conduct of the elections. Beijing said it will continue to work with Manila “to stay committed to good neighborliness and friendship, focus on post-COVID growth, expand win-win cooperation and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples.’’

Marcos Jr. has said he wants to pursue closer ties with China, as did outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who at the end ended up relying on the US military alliance despite initial misgivings as Beijing showed no willingness to compromise on its vast territorial claims in the South China Sea on the Philippines’ doorstep.

The election outcome was an astonishing reversal of the army-backed but largely peaceful “People Power’’ uprising that ousted Marcos’s father in 1986 — a democratic triumph in an Asian region considered a human rights hotspot where authoritarian regimes flourish.

Marcos Jr. has steadfastly defended his father’s legacy and refused to apologize for the massive human rights violations and plunder under his rule. He visited his father’s grave at the national heroes’ cemetery on Tuesday, laying flowers and, at one point, appearing overcome with emotions.