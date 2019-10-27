Yangon: A number of hostages seized by ethnic Rakhine rebels in a raid on a ferry packed with scores of Myanmar security forces have been killed, the insurgents and army said late Sunday, blaming each other for the deaths.

On Saturday rebels from the Arakan Army (AA), who are fighting for greater autonomy for Rakhine Buddhists from the state, forced a ferry to the shore taking around 50 people hostage including 14 soldiers and 29 police officers.

The army said it deployed attack helicopters in pursuit of the rebels who tried to escape with the detainees loaded onto three boats.

Both sides confirmed some of the hostages were killed in a melee, but did not give a number for the dead and traded blame for who was responsible.

The AA released a statement late Sunday saying military attack helicopters armed with machine guns and rockets hit the group as they were being “taken for questioning to a safe place in boats.”

“Some detainees we took for questioning were killed, two boats were completely destroyed.”

The army refuted the allegation saying the AA “killed them before the fighting took place” with security forces.

“They used police as human shields,” Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told AFP. “We cannot say exactly how many were killed.”