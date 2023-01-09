A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometers (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.
