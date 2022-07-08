Tokyo: Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, public broadcaster NHK said.

A man opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind with an apparently homemade gun as he spoke at a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara, Japanese media showed earlier.

It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since the days of prewar militarism in the 1930s.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister. Image Credit: Reuters

Speaking before Abe's death was announced, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting in the "strongest terms" while Japanese people and world leaders expressed shock at the violence in a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

"This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable," said Kishida, struggling to keep his emotions in check.

A fire department official had said Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital.

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting had been arrested. NHK quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, as telling police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

A man (bottom) suspected of shooting former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is tackled to the ground by police at Yamato Saidaiji Station in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Abe was making a campaign speech outside a train station when two shots rang out at about 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). Security officials were then seen tackling a man in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers.

"There was a loud bang and then smoke," businessman Makoto Ichikawa, who was at the scene, told Reuters, adding that the gun was the size of a television camera.

"The first shot, no one knew what was going on, but after the second shot, what looked like special police tackled him."

Blood transfusions

Earlier, Kyodo news service published a photograph of Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, blood on his white shirt. People were crowded around him, one administering heart massage.

Nara emergency services said he had been wounded on the right side of his neck and left clavicle. His brother, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, had said Abe was getting blood transfusions.

NHK showed live footage of Abe's wife, Akie, on her way by train to the hospital where he was being treated.

Airo Hino, political science professor at Waseda University, said such a shooting was unprecedented in Japan. "There has never been anything like this," he said.

Police said the suspected shooter was a resident of Nara.

Media said he had served in Japan's military for three years until 2005. Defence Minister Kishi declined to comment on that.

Shinzo Abe: Japan's longest-serving premier Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan's longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.



But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) party, controlling one of its major factions.



His protege, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, faces an upper house election on Sunday in which analysts say he hopes to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.



Abe has been best known for his signature Abenomics policy featured bold monetary easing and fiscal spending.



He also bolstered defence spending after years of declines and expanded the militarys ability to project power abroad.



In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the postwar, pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War Two.



The following year, legislation ended a ban on exercising the right of collective self-defence, or defending a friendly country under attack.



Abe, however, did not achieve his long-held goal of revising the US-drafted constitution by writing the Self-Defense Forces, as Japans military in known, into the pacifist Article 9.



He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games, which were postponed by a year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Abe first took office in 2006 as Japans youngest prime minister since World War Two. After a year plagued by political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election drubbing for his ruling party, Abe quit citing ill health.



He became prime minister again in 2012.



Abe hails from a wealthy political family that included a foreign minister father and a great-uncle who served as premier.

'SHOCK', 'CONCERN': WORLD REACTS TO ABE SHOOTING

Blinken deeply concerned

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed on Friday deep concern over the condition of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning in the city of Nara. "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan," Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. "This is a very, very sad moment. And we're awaiting news from Japan."

'Profoundly shocked'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he was "profoundly shocked by the despicable attack" on former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. "Profoundly shocked by the despicable attack that Shinzo Abe has been victim of. Thoughts for the friends and family of a great prime minister. France stands with the Japanese people," he wrote on Twitter.

Modi says 'deeply distressed'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday he was "deeply distressed" by the shooting of Shinzo Abe, describing the former Japanese premier as a "dear friend". "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe," Modi wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."

'Act of terrorism'

Russia on Friday called the attack on Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe "monstrous" and an "act of terrorism" after he was shot at a campaign event. "We are convinced that those who planned and committed this monstrous crime will bear responsibility for this act of terrorism, which cannot be justified," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Johnson appalled by 'despicable attack'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the "despicable attack" on Japan's Shinzo Abe. "My thoughts are with his family and loved ones," he said on Twitter.

Thai PM 'very shocked'

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was "very shocked" at the Friday shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, the kingdom's foreign affairs minister said, describing the pair as friends. "Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha is very shocked by what has happened to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe... Prayut and Abe are friends and they have a relatively close relationship," foreign minister Don Pramudwinai told reporters in Bangkok.

'Shocking news'

"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

'Deeply shocked

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Albanese on Friday, said she was "deeply shocked." "He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became Prime Minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is," Ardern said. "My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core."

'Strongly condemn'

"We pray for the health of the former prime minister of Japan, Mr Shinzo Abe," the Russian embassy in Japan said in a post on Facebook. "We strongly condemn the barbaric attempt on his life."

"Hateful" attack