Jakarta: More than a dozen patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble of a hospital that was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least three people, authorities said.
"The hospital is flattened - it collapsed," said Arianto from the rescue agency in Mamuju city, who goes by one name.
"There are patients and hospital employees trapped under the rubble and we're now trying to reach them," he added, without giving a specific figure.
The country's search and rescue agency also confirmed that at least one hotel had collapsed.
The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Several thousand panicked residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning but was felt strongly for about seven seconds, the statement said.
The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulwesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.
Hours earlier, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the same district on Thursday damaging several houses Straddling the so-called Pacific ‘ring of fire’, Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes.
In 2018, a devastating 6.2 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.