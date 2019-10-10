The couple can no longer bear the expenses for their daughter’s treatment

Amaravati : A couple have moved a court in Andhra Pradesh seeking permission for mercy killing of their one-year-old daughter as they are unable to afford her treatment costs.

Bawajan and Shabana filed a petition at a family court in Madanpalle town in Chittoor district on Thursday, seeking the permission for euthanasia for their daughter Suhana.

The couple stated in their petition that since her birth, Suhana is suffering from hypoglycemia. They said they have already spent Rs 12 lakh on her treatment at various hospitals in Madanpalli and Bengaluru, but her condition did not improve.

Stating that they sold their property and jewellery for their daughter’s treatment, the couple said they were no longer in a position to bear the expenses and hence mercy killing be permitted.