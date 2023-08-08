Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Picnickers saved a father-daughter duo from drowning after a car fell into Lodhiya Kund waterfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.
The man was trying to open its door as the vehicle was rolling down. A video of the incident also went viral on social media on Monday.
Sumit Mathew, who was present on the spot along with his friends, jumped into the water and saved the man while other people on the spot pulled out the girl who was trapped inside the car.
Mathew said: “I went to Lodhiya Kund waterfall with my four friends on Sunday evening. When we were returning, we heard people shouting there. I saw a car rolling down towards the waterfall and a man was trying to open the car’s door as a girl was stuck in the car. The car and the man both fell into the waterfall.”
“When I saw that the man who fell into the water could not come out, I jumped in to save him. I rescued him but the girl was stuck in the car. After that some people on the other side stepped in and rescued the girl. Both father-daughter were saved,” Mathew added.